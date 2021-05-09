One year later, the Budapest European may be held two and a half months after the beginning of the Olympic Games. Only the figure (2020 by 2021) and the conditions change, since the 3,028 accredited people will live under a suffocating and safe bubble on the Margarita Island, which was already put to the test in November with the celebration of the finals of the International Swimming League. “This is the best possible test before the Games”, says the president of the LEN Paolo Barelli, who thanked the city’s willingness to host these championships.

As usual, the first week (from 10 to 16) three disciplines will be played, artistic swimming, jumping and open water, where the Spanish delegation will have several novelties. The first of them, and perhaps more media, is the return of Ona Carbonell after becoming a mother in August 2020 and returning to the discipline of the synchronized team at the end of the year. The swimmer is enrolled in the technical duo (which debuts today) and in the teams, coincidentally the Olympic tests. Spain is classified in the couples test but needs the pre-Olympic to validate your participation also in equipment. The coach, Mayuko Fujiki, will decide the role of Ona in this process until Tokyo.

Apart from the artistic swimming team, far from the podium in the Europeans with the exception of the mixed duo, there will be three representatives in the open waters (Alberto Martínez, Guillem Pujol and Paula Ruiz) and in jumps there will be four participants, including those recently classified for Tokyo Nico García and Alberto Arévalo. “We come from Japan with the work more than done and we have lifted a weight from our shoulders. After the fourth place you realize what you can achieve, and it is a push to want a little more. I want to go all out, give a plus, get into the final and look for one of the first six places. TO Budapest all the top jumpers who have been in Tokyo“Garcia commented.

Ona Carbonell.

From the experimental premiere to swimming on the horizon

In this first working day The qualifying rounds of the free synchro solo will be played, with the presence of the very young Maria Hernandezby CN Granollers. Later, already in the afternoon, the late mixed duo and technical duo, in which the return of Ona Carbonell (Alisa Ozoghina is the other option) accompanying Iris Tió. Right after, the first team jumping qualifier will take place without a Spanish presence.

For the week of 17 to 23 the swimming online with the presence of up to 28 Spanish swimmers, including Mireia Belmonte, who is still far from his best form and it will be very difficult for him to offer his usual level. In the pool of the Duna Arena, the Spaniard won the gold medal in the 2017 World Cup in the 200 butterfly, test in which you still do not have the Olympic ticket directly, although you can include it in your program if the technical direction deems it appropriate.

Apart from Mireia and the Spanish group, this European will be a great showcase for the best swimmers on the continent to show themselves before Tokyo. Italians, Russians or British, obviously Hungarians, they will show their best cards in a totally uncertain season due to the ravages of the pandemic and the absence of cyclical competitions.