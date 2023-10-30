A court in Novosibirsk acquitted a mother whose young children died in a fire

A court in Novosibirsk found not guilty a mother whose children were poisoned by combustion products in an apartment fire. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the judicial department of the Novosibirsk region.

A criminal case was opened against the woman under Articles 125 (“Leaving in danger”) and 156 (“Improper performance of duties of raising a minor by a parent”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Her guilt was not proven.

According to the court, between September 2020 and December 2022, the woman left her two-year-old son and one-year-old daughter unattended for long periods of time. In addition, in December 2022, she assigned a 19-year-old nanny to look after her children. She, in turn, left the minors unattended in the apartment where the fire occurred. During the fire, the children were poisoned by combustion products and could not survive.