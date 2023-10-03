Her eyes are fixed after the hearing. Almost shocked. “He’s just a sad little boy, a child,” says Simone, with surprise in her voice, about Gianni de W., who is on trial for extorting 172 girls and women with nude photos. One of his victims is her daughter. “That face, that attitude. It really shocked me. How can such a person be capable of such a thing?”

#Mother #victim #Gianni #face #shocked #capable