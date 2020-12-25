Highlights: Mother of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad passed away

Patna:

Vimala Devi, the mother of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has passed away after a long illness. He breathed his last at Paras Hospital in Patna. Ravi Shankar Prasad has also shared this sad information on social media. BJP leaders have mourned the death of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s mother. Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, besides Health Minister Mangal Pandey, have expressed deep condolences on the demise of Vimala Devi. Union ministers Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey have also expressed grief.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Law and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Sundar Rai, Labor Resources Minister Jeevesh Kumar, PHED Minister Rampreet Paswan have also mourned. Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha has also expressed deep grief over his demise. Apart from this, the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad has also described his death as a great loss to the society.

Terming the late Vimala Devi as an energetic, sociable and social woman, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on her demise. The Chief Minister has prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the telephone as soon as he received the news of his death. 90-year-old Vimala Prasad was the wife of former minister and senior BJP leader Thakur Prasad.

Vimala also had a great affinity with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpai. Bharat Ratna former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Thakur Prasad were close friends. Bihar BJP founder and former minister late Thakur Prasad’s wife is the eldest son of the late Vimala Prasad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the second is Rajiv Shankar and the third son is Sanjeev Shankar. Pratibha Kumar is the eldest of three daughters. The youngest daughter Anuradha Prasad is the wife of former Union Minister Rajiv Shukla.

Mourning wave in BJP

Bihar BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Party State Vice President Radha Mohan Sharma, Organization General Minister Nagendra Nath, Senior BJP Leader Dr. CP Thakur, MP Ramkripal Yadav, Rajya Sabha Member Vivek Thakur, Former Ministers Nandkishore Yadav Prem Kumar and Suresh Sharma also attended Vimala Prasad’s Condolences have passed away.

All the leaders, including BJP headquarters in-charge Suresh Rungta, have expressed grief over the demise of the mother of the Union Minister. For the last visit to the body of the mother of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, it will be kept at Patna residence from 12 noon on Friday 25 December. His funeral will be held at 11 am on December 26 at Digha Ghat Patna.