The mother's family asks for justice, because she was just a victim and certainly not a threat to the police

It was a mother just 27 years old with two little girls. He lost his life in an absurd way, as his family members defined it, who are now demanding that justice be done.

Niani Finlayson, this is the name of the mother, she died after being hit by some bullets fired from a deputy sheriff's gun. The heartbreaking story happened in Los Angeles County, but has already gone around the world through social networks.

For the moment, the police have refused to make public the videos taken by them bodycam of the officers who intervened in the woman's home, after receiving a domestic violence call.

Niani had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, before his daughter's eyes and thus alarmed the authorities. He was the family lawyer who told about one first reconstruction of what happened in that house.

The words of the lawyer

She had asked the officers to take the man away. But they said that she had a knife in her hand with which she was threatening her ex-boyfriend, so the deputy sheriff opened fire. We don't believe their words, she was clearly a victim of domestic violence and needed help. She posed no threat to the officers. The medical examiner determined that she died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The local newspapers published another important element. It wasn't the first time the officer who opened fire had found himself in such a situation. In 2020 he shot and took the life of a man called Michael Thomas. Again, he responded to a domestic violence call and, after the man refused to open the door, the officer shot him directly in the chest.

Daughter's words: “My mother wasn't threatening anyone”

The woman's eldest daughter also told what happened, underlining the police liesbecause the mother wasn't threatening them at all.

The police lied that my mother was threatening them. She was my best friend, she was always there for me. It's amazing that she's gone and she's never coming back. I miss my mom.

The family intends to fight for it to come out truth and so that women receive the justice they deserve.