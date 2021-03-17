The mother of three children who died in a fire in a residential building on Sakhalin was taken into custody. This is stated in a message published on March 16 at website regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

“The Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region of a 26-year-old mother of those killed in Krasnogorsk Tomarinsky district children are charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – causing death by negligence to two or more persons <...> In relation to the accused, at the request of the investigator, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention, ”the department said.

In addition, the investigation of the case initiated against the guardianship authorities for the improper performance of their duties is ongoing.

On March 9, in the village of Krasnogorsk in the Tomarinsky district of the Sakhalin region, a fire broke out in one of the apartments of a three-story residential building. During the elimination of the burning, the bodies of children aged one, three and four years old were found.

It was established that in the afternoon of March 9, the 26-year-old mother left home, leaving three babies unattended for a long time.

It is noted that until September 2020, the woman was registered with the guardianship and guardianship authorities. In addition, she was deprived of parental rights in relation to three more minor children, whom she did not raise.

In this regard, on the fact of improper performance by officials of the prevention system of the Tomarinsky district of their duties, a criminal case was initiated under the article on negligence.