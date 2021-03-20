Badria Al Kassar (Abu Dhabi)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, deservedly deservedly deserve these titles, which translated her position in our souls and their local, regional and international giving, among them the titles “Mother of Sheikhs, Mother of Arabs, and“ Mother of the Nation ” “She is the owner of unlimited benevolence and giving, and the bright fingerprints of women locally, regionally, regionally and globally to support, advocate and empower women, mothers, educators, workers, and other groups of women around the world.

And coinciding with the celebration of Mother’s Day on March 21 annually, we shed light on the efforts of His Highness “Mother of the Emirates” and the “Union” today monitors a number of Her Highness’s achievements in various sectors and fields, as Her Highness obtained many titles in appreciation and honor for her support and guidance to safeguard women’s dignity. And enable it.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union and Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, named the Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation as “Mother of the Emirates”, on the occasion of Mother’s Day March 21, 2005, and her Highness received the title “Mother of Sheikhs” and “Mother of Arabs”. In 2010, Her Highness was named an extraordinary ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in recognition of her efforts in championing women’s issues at the regional and international levels, and the establishment of the first women’s organization in the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates, and its role in the United Arab Emirates. And its interest in and support for the rights of women in the Arab world, and the rights of women at the regional and international levels. In 2014, Her Highness was named the Leader of the Year for Women of the Year from Forbes Middle East magazine. The General Union of Arab Producers and the Arab Women Campaign also awarded the title “Mother of Arabs” in 2015, and Her Highness was awarded the title of Islamic Year of the Year from the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an in the nineteenth session of the Qada Qadima.

Medals, awards and medals

His Highness «Mother of the Nation» received local, regional and international medals, awards and medals in appreciation of her efforts, including:

In 2002, Her Highness received the Al-Qasimi Medal, and in 2003 Her Highness received the Order of Perfection from Egypt, and the Al-Atheer Medal in 2005 from His Excellency President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former President of the Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Her Royal Highness received the first honor in 1989, the Medal of “Inlaid Revival”, which is the highest honor in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In the global indicative movement. Sheikha Fatima also obtained the “International Family Organization shield” and the family character for the year 1999 AD, and her highness was awarded the “Mary Curry” medal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and UNESCO in 1999. An international figure and the first Arab person to receive this award. Also received the Order of sponsor children from the United Nations Children’s Fund in 2001, the golden emblem of the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2001, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima is the first female character in the world can hold this slogan in recognition of her efforts and the interest of the vulnerable and needy in all fields of humanitarian And for her initiative in establishing the Refugee Women Fund, as well as the Athens International Prize for Women’s Leadership, which is the highest global award for women’s leadership in 2003. Her name is the first female leader among the women’s leaders in 2003.

She also received an honorary fellowship from the Royal College of Britain, which she deserves.

She also holds an honorary fellowship from the British Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

And he received Her Highness Sheikha Fatima on April 12, 2006 Order of the weak academic rank of Knight Palm, which is one of the most prestigious French awards, and was founded by the famous French leader Napoleon I on March 17 1808, usually provides for dignitaries and achievers leading in the fields of education, culture and educational research.

She also received the Muhammadi Medal, which is the highest medal in the Kingdom of Morocco for heads of state, monarchs and heads of states, and it was presented to Her Royal Highness the Princess of Al-Hassanah in 2007.

Her Highness also received the Medal of Honor, the highest medal in the Italian Republic, which was presented by His Excellency the Italian President, Georgetown Napolitano, in 2008, as well as the Grand Pendant of the Order of the seventh of November, the Spanish President, presented it to the seventh of November

Her Highness received the “Order of the Crescent” for humanitarian work, presented to her by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the governor’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, president of the Red Crescent Authority in 2010.

Her Highness also obtained “Washa Muhammad bin Rashid” from His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra, awarded the “Crescent for Humanitarian Work” and a certificate of thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for her permanent support for the activities and programs of the Red Crescent Charitable and Humanitarian Authority. In 2017, Her Highness was awarded the “Agent of Change” award. From the United Nations Women’s and Global Partnership Forum for Women’s Leaders in Peace and Security, in honor of her Highness to empower women and promote gender equality inside and outside the UAE.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in human and social sciences from the University of Algiers in the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria, on March 12, 2005, for the first time in Algeria, on March 12, 2005, for the first time in Algeria.

She also holds an honorary fellowship from the British Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She received this high degree from Dr. Maggie Plott, Vice President of the Royal College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, on December 9, 2009, and she usually bestows a degree of excellence in leadership and personalities.

Her Highness was also awarded an honorary doctorate in education from Dankuk University in South Korea, in appreciation of her role in the field of supporting women and advancing their status in particular, and supporting social and collective work in 2012. 27 On March 14, 2013, the Sudan University of Science and Technology awarded His Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak an honorary doctorate degree in community development, in appreciation of the distinguished efforts of His Highness in advancing Emirati citizenship.

From the words of Sheikha Fatima

On International Women’s Day 2021, Her Highness said: The progress the UAE has made in the areas of empowering women and leading them in society is very great, as the national strategy for empowering women and their leadership that the General Women’s Union is implementing is a vivid model and a clear behavior that defines how to achieve success, and it has actually been achieved. Thanks to the perseverance and effort that the woman put in.

On Emirati Children’s Day, Her Highness affirmed: Your rights will remain at the forefront of our priorities, and we will provide you with all means of comprehensive support and empowerment to ensure your well-being and your future.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars, Her Highness said: “I was overwhelmed with happiness and profound joy after seeing with my own eyes the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him), realized and becomes a tangible reality.”

On the occasion of the arrival of astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori to space, Her Highness said: “This Emirati achievement is a message to all Arab youth, that we can advance and move forward, and catch up with others. Promising Emirates towards the future »..

“The child is the future maker, the man of tomorrow .. Therefore, we must work towards a healthy, social or cultural development.”

“The United Arab Emirates has become one of the leading countries in the world in the field of child protection and care, and it was a pioneer in enabling this important segment of society to enjoy all the rights guaranteed by the law.”

Human «in the UAE has a special interest of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God preserve him, where he managed his profound vision and his firm belief in the important role of the citizen Fayaltnumeih sustainable, that rooting the values ​​of development, protection and participation of the human being in society and ensure the rights, and that the state can Achieving the highest levels of human development indicators. ”

“Be the bridge of safety”

Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the past year 2020 witnessed many achievements and initiatives, carried out by the General Women’s Union to empower Emirati women, including the initiative “Be a Safety Bridge” to enhance the physical and psychological health of women in light of the spread of the Corona virus during the current situation, in the framework of seeking to build Women’s capabilities to face emerging societal phenomena.

The “Zayed Giving” initiative, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, launched the “Protect them is our responsibility” initiative, within the Sheikha Fatima program to volunteer to provide protective supplies to protect medical personnel from doctors, nurses and paramedics from the threat of the new Corona virus (Covid 19), by providing special medical clothes. Made by Emirati hands of the volunteers in the Sheikha Fatima volunteering program, to represent a message of thanks and gratitude for the first line of defense in appreciation of their efforts in facing the Corona virus.

The “Our Responsibility Protection” initiative includes a series of precautionary measures to protect doctors and medical personnel from infection with the Coronavirus, and capacity-building in dealing with epidemic diseases, most notably the launch of an awareness campaign on the importance of protection and prevention methods, in addition to designing a program to build doctors’ capacities and raise their practical skills in ways Protection from infectious diseases, and the issuance of an infectious disease license accredited locally and internationally, in a joint initiative of Zayed Giving, the General Women’s Union and the Emirates Giving Association.

A mobile women and child health clinic for telemedicine has also been launched, and the specialized clinic for women and children includes units for clinical examination of women and children, a unit for laboratory diagnosis of sugar, fat, kidney and liver diseases, a unit of heart ultrasound and cardiac stress testing, and an education and awareness unit that provides specialized services remotely, especially For women and children infected with or suspected of being infected with Coronavirus and those in contact in places of isolation and detention, especially those with chronic diseases through telemedicine technology, and under the supervision of a group of senior doctors who volunteer in the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak volunteering program.

Women, Peace and Security

During the year 2020, the Emirates Women’s Sports Committee, in cooperation with the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, organized a sports forum “Constellation of National Cadres in the World of Jiu-Jitsu” at the headquarters of the General Women’s Union.

The second session of the “Women, Peace and Security” program was launched, which is a pioneering training program under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, organized by UN Women in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and the General Women’s Union. The year 2020 witnessed the organization of the exhibition “Islamic Money … a date that is revealed. »Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, this was done with the coordination and participation of the Women’s Union with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The exhibition translates the vision and mission of the center, inspired by the visions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, represented in reviving the concepts of Islamic culture and celebrating its components and history full of achievements, and the noble human values ​​on which it is based that allowed it to communicate with other civilizations.

The General Women’s Union has also worked during 2020 to strengthen partnerships with many relevant authorities and institutions, in order to work on studying the challenges that negatively affect the social fabric, and then plans, programs and initiatives targeting various segments of society are drawn up, in a serious attempt by the Women’s Union to find solutions For all the emerging and extraneous phenomena facing the Emirati family and society.

Among the initiatives in this regard: the “Amal” initiative aimed at the youth group, and aims to combat drugs and psychotropic substances, and the “inmate woman” initiative aimed at the category of female prisoners, and in coordination with the Punitive and Correctional Institution, a coordination office for the General Women’s Union was established in the institution.

Refugee Women Fund

In March 2000, Her Highness launched the initiative to establish a fund for refugee women, and on April 4, 2001, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees imitated her, the golden UNHCR logo that is given to prominent figures in the field of refugee relief, and in April 2005, Her Highness was awarded the title “Mother of the Emirates”, as His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, granted her a work award for cultural and humanitarian achievement in 2005.