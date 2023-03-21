Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, was awarded the title “Mother of the Nation” in appreciation of the efforts and initiatives she sponsored and directed to support and empower the Emirati mother, and activate her role in sustainable development in the country. And provide all the means and mechanisms necessary to protect and care for them.

The name of the mother was associated with the flowing giving without return, and the people of the United Arab Emirates enjoyed a generous mother with her renewed giving and inexhaustible goodness, and she put the interest of her Emirati children in her eyes, and she had her positive imprint in various fields, to deserve the title “Mother of the Emirates.”

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, testifies that she is the first to spread awareness among women, the first to pave the way towards education and work, and the first to call on Emirati women To participate in development and serve the country in all fields.

And the “Mother of the Nation” gave the ideal and distinct image of Gulf, Arab and Islamic women for its achievements in supporting and providing means for success for many forums and conferences specialized in discussing women’s issues in the region and the world.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak deserved many titles and honors that she deserved, thanks to her efforts to support and raise the country throughout a journey that lasted more than 50 years, including “Mother of the Arabs”, “Pioneer of the Women’s Renaissance”, “Mother of the Sheikhs”, and “ The Pioneer of Renewed Giving, the Supporter of the Family, and the Pride of the Arab Nation, in appreciation of her pioneering role, her humanitarian, charitable and social contributions, and her luminous fingerprints in support, advocacy, and empowerment of women, the educator and working mother, and the United Nations Development Fund considered her a “champion of women’s rights.”

“Mother of Peace”

In the middle of this month, the Swiss-based DIHAD Global Scientific Advisory Council awarded Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak the award for the best international figure in the field of humanitarian relief for the year 2023 and the title of “Mother of Peace” in honor of Her Highness’s efforts and in appreciation of her continuous support in promoting humanitarian and relief work globally. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak plays a leading role in providing medical aid and supporting those in need around the world, in addition to her efforts in supporting women’s rights and gender equality.

Extraordinary Ambassador

In 2010, Her Highness was named an Extraordinary Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in appreciation of her efforts in championing women’s issues at the regional and international levels and her pioneering role in combating illiteracy and educating women.

Personality of the Year for Women Leader

In 2014, Her Highness won the title of Personality of the Year for Women Leaders from Forbes Middle East magazine, and in 2015 she won the title of Islamic Personality of the Year from the Dubai Holy Quran Award in its nineteenth session, in appreciation of her role in serving women’s issues.

In 2017, the International Family Organization awarded her the title of “Family Champion”. The Child and the Family The “Mother of the Emirates” began with caring for the child and the family, and providing strong support and support for Emirati women, to take their role in society and achieve a decent position, then expanded its business to become a pioneer in volunteer work and human tolerance. And it continued, even after the death of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in November 2004, to make unremitting efforts to champion and support women, and to endow their Emirati children with generosity and inexhaustible love, keeping their interests in mind.

Positive fingerprints

The “Mother of the Emirates” has many positive imprints that she dug one after the other, so that her highness becomes, over the days, a beacon and a precious and precious icon. The highest social and economic indicators compared to other countries, and occupy advanced global ranks. And thanks to the faith of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the capabilities of women, the role of Emirati women has increased day after day, to occupy the highest positions locally, regionally and globally. In many scientific and research fields, and even in the space sector.

scientific interests

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak realized the importance of science, so she decided to study the Qur’an, its interpretation, the principles of jurisprudence and the noble hadith of the Prophet. She was also passionate about studying various fields of literature and human sciences, and she was interested in researching history, politics and the principles of diplomacy.

Her Highness’ personality is characterized by humility, openness of heart, and acceptance of the other based on a firm belief that Islam is a religion of moderation and tolerance, in addition to her enjoyment of firm and strong determination and unlimited love for charitable and volunteer work inside and outside the Emirates. Her Highness was awarded an honorary doctorate in humanities and social sciences from the University of Algiers in the Republic of Algeria in 2005, and for the first time in the history of the mother of Algerian universities, which extends back more than a century and a half, from the granting of this scientific rank to the first woman.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak received an honorary fellowship degree from the British Royal College of Physicians and Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Her Highness received this prestigious degree from Dr. Maggie Plott, Vice President of the British Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 2009, and it is usually awarded to senior leaders and personalities in the world who provide great services to their communities and the family in particular.

Her Highness was also awarded an honorary doctorate in education from Dankook University in South Korea, in appreciation of her role in supporting women and improving their status in particular, and supporting social work and education in general in 2012.

The Sudan University of Science and Technology awarded Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak an honorary doctorate degree in community development in 2013, in appreciation of her distinguished efforts in advancing and developing educational institutions for the people of the Arab world. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak adopted many different initiatives and projects that would empower women locally, regionally and internationally, most notably the establishment and chairing of the first women’s association in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Women’s Renaissance Association in 1973, and the establishment of the General Women’s Union in 1975 to coordinate the efforts and goals of women’s associations in Various parts of the country, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak was elected president of the General Women’s Union, which joined the Arab Women’s Union in the same year.

Women’s education

Among the initiatives and strategies that emerged from the directives of Her Highness and had a great impact on the renaissance of the UAE, women and child care in the country, was the strategy of eradicating illiteracy and educating women in the United Arab Emirates in 1975, sponsoring the National Survey of the Characteristics of the Citizenship Project 1998, and sponsoring the Aid Festival for the People Kosovo in 1999, a charitable activity whose proceeds were for the benefit of the people of Kosovo and alleviating their human suffering.

Care of refugee women and children

The Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women and Children was established in cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2000, and the launch of the National Strategy for the Advancement of Women in the UAE in 2002, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).

The National Initiatives Program for Gender Mainstreaming was also launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2006 in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, and the Women and Technology Program in the UAE was launched in cooperation with Microsoft. In 2008, Her Highness donated a piece of land, and a shelter for victims of human trafficking was built, and the Sheikha Fatima House for Muslim Students was established in Colombo, Republic of Sri Lanka in 2009. In the same year, the “Know Your Rights” project was launched to educate women about their rights.

Sports

The sports sector witnessed utmost care and attention from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, as she sponsored the first equestrian race for women in the world, and the second round of women’s sports in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in 2011.

refugees

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak donated ten million US dollars to Syrian refugee children as part of the Big Heart Initiative for Refugee Children, and donated ten million dirhams to support Syrian refugees in the Our Hearts with the People of the Levant campaign in 2013.

Last February, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, directed the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women – affiliated with the Red Crescent, to provide 10 million dirhams to support the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Authority to support the humanitarian efforts and relief operations currently underway for the benefit of those affected by the crisis. The earthquake in both Syria and Turkey.

The directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in this regard come to enhance the role played by the UAE and its wise leadership to reduce the humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake disaster on the lives of thousands affected on the Syrian and Turkish arenas.

The royal directives also embody the original humanitarian stances of Her Highness in such crises and disasters, which made her a symbol of unlimited humanitarian giving at the level of the Emirates and the world, and she has become a title for humanitarian work regionally and internationally, and one of the largest supporters and donors of humanitarian aid.