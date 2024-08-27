Al Ain (Union)

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, a session titled “Mother of the Emirates: A Journey of Giving in Supporting and Empowering Emirati Women” was held at the Salem Bin Ham Cultural Center. The session discussed the achievements and contributions of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting and empowering women in the UAE since the establishment of the Union. The session was attended by Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Salem bin Ham Cultural Center, Sheikh Salem bin Muslim bin Ham, Director General of Bin Ham Schools, and a number of female cadres and leaders in Al Ain. The session was attended by writer and author Sheikha Al Jabri, Advisor at the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Fatima Al Mansouri, Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research.

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham pointed out that the wise leadership of the UAE supports women’s empowerment and participation in decision-making. Our beloved country has provided all means of care to qualify Emirati women in all different fields. This stems from our wise leadership’s belief in the importance of the contributions of the daughters of the nation and their role in the development efforts and welfare of the country. We are proud of what Emirati women have achieved, and we are proud of the presence of a strong and historic female leadership like Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Bin Ham added: What we see today in terms of progress, intellectual and scientific success and advancement of Emirati women is the result of the continuous and constructive efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima over the past decades.

During the session, Sheikha Al Jaberi stressed that the history of our ancient country will remember the role of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in elevating the status of Emirati women. Her Highness established the first women’s association in 1973, then the Women’s Union in 1975, followed by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in 2003, and last but not least the Family Development Foundation in 2006. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has played a major role in supporting women throughout the journey of building the nation, until we have female leaders and cadres capable of building an aware generation and working to raise the nation and advance it in all political, economic, cultural, scientific and civilizational fields.

For her part, Fatima Al Mansouri said: The initiatives undertaken by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak have contributed over the past decades to supporting women, encouraging them, enhancing Emirati women’s self-confidence, and working to enable them to enter various fields of work. She did not stop at giving within the UAE, but her abundant generosity extended to supporting women regionally and internationally. She played a pioneering role in laying the foundation stone for the Arab Women Organization, and Emirati women have obtained unprecedented educational gains and rights; the education rate of Emirati women is the highest in the Arab world, in addition to knocking on the doors of diplomatic and political work.