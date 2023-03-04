Home page World

From: Raffaella Maas

Split

When her daughter’s fiancé called off the wedding at short notice, a woman from Sacramento didn’t hesitate. She uses the day for a generous gesture.

Munich/Sacramento – wedding dress, buffet, weather and venue: for a wedding to be the most beautiful day of your life, a lot of details have to be taken into account. But even if the general conditions are all right, there is still no guarantee that everything will actually work according to plan. So A bride recently made a startling observation on her wedding daywhich one really could not have expected.

A Sacramento bride was also upset when her groom canceled the party a few days before the wedding. But her mother reacted at lightning speed and, with a selfless gesture, ensured a day of love and joy despite the collapse of the wedding.

Wedding canceled – mother of the bride responds with selfless gesture

The couple had been together for four years prior to their planned wedding on Saturday, February 18. Everything was prepared for the solemn day, the food ordered, the flowers bought. In total, all of this is said to have cost 35,000 dollars, which is currently the equivalent of a little more than 33,000 euros. But just a few days before the celebration, the groom changed his mind and called off the wedding.

“When I found out on Monday that the wedding wasn’t going to happen, we immediately thought it would be a good way to give back,” the mother of the bride told local TV station in Sacramento, USA. She wanted to make the best of the unfortunate situation and bring joy to those in need on the failed wedding day.

Since the meal was non-refundable and the bride’s mother didn’t want it to go to waste, she thought of a way to make the best of the situation. She invited around 90 guests, to whom she provided the food free of charge. However, the guest list did not include friends and relatives, but rather homeless and needy families with children.

Wedding burst: mother of the bride enthusiastic with a warm gesture

Days later, families in need were still talking happily about the free meal. They were grateful for the heartfelt gesture of the mother of the bride. The bride’s family also received a lot of encouragement on Facebook. “To turn a sad situation into something so positive takes a lot of courage and a lot of heart,” one wrote Facebook-User.

After the wedding fell through, the bride and her mother went together to Belize on the east coast of Central America and are now spending their vacation there, which was actually intended as a honeymoon for the newlyweds. The groom did not want to comment on the campaign, but he told the TV station that he was glad that the focus was on giving something back. (rrm)