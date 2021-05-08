Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

She is the mother of the believers, Mrs. Maymuna bint Al-Harith bin Hazan Al-Hilaliyah, may God be pleased with her, the last wife of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, and her older sister Lababa was the wife of Abbas bin Abdul Muttalib, and the younger Lababa was the wife of Al-Walid bin Al-Mugheerah, so she is the maternal aunt of Abdullah bin Abbas and Khaled bin Al-Walid, may God be pleased with them both. And Mrs. Maymouna’s sisters to her mother Asma bint Umais, the wife of Jaafar bin Abi Talib, and Salma bint Umais al-Khatha’miyya, the wife of Hamzah bin Abdul Muttalib, may God be pleased with him, and Salama bint Amees, wife of Abdullah bin Ka’b bin Munabbih Al-Khathami, and that is why the Prophet, peace be upon him and his family, used to say: «sisters believers, auspicious wife of the Prophet peace be upon him and his family, and Umm al-Harith credited girl, Salma Hamza woman, girl Umays Ochthn to their mother» Narrated and the names of women in Greater Sunan. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, married her after completing the qada’s period in Dhu al-Qi’dah of the seventh year of migration, when Jaafar bin Abi Talib, may God be pleased with him, came to him from the land of Abyssinia, so he sermoned her to the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and her family, and she answered him, and she appointed Abbas bin Abd al-Muttalib in the matter of her marriage, so he married her to the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, and built with her, when she was 26 years old at the time, and he fondled her with more than one sheep, and gave her four hundred dirhams, and it was said that five hundred dirhams. In the past, her name was Libra, so the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, changed it to Maymouna, just like the Mother of the Believers, Juwairiya, may God be pleased with her, whose name was “Barra”, so he changed it to Juwayriyah. May God be pleased with her, among the gentlemen of women, was a high example of goodness and firmness of faith. The Mother of the Believers, Aisha, may God be pleased with her, testified to that by saying: “… was she the one who was most devout to God and brought us to the womb” He narrated a number of hadiths on the authority of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, including the description of his washing, peace be upon him.