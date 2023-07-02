It has your approval. The dancer Anthony Aranda He caused astonishment among his followers by opening his own dance school, which will teach young people and children the art of dance. Let’s remember that Melissa Paredes’ fiancé worked as a dancer on different television programs and along with artists such as Yahaira Plasencia and Daniela Darcourt. Given this, her family was no stranger to the event and accompanied the “Activator” at the special event. Her mother, who decided to testify for the press, also commented on her son’s relationship with the model Melissa Paredes.

“Fruit of the efforts of the babies, that is, both for this venture,” said the reporter of “Send whoever’s in charge,” to which Anthony Aranda’s mother said: “Both, of course, both. From my Melissa too, my beautiful girl is”, said.

