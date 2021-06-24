The startling news of the birth of a rare teen in South Africa is not true. This is according to an official investigation by the regional government. The 37-year-old woman who broke the news through a major newspaper was not even pregnant, according to medical tests. The journalist behind the story goes in an internal statement through the dust . “They had no reason to lie to me about the pregnancy. For me it was a celebration story.’











After a period of contradictory statements and strong accusations back and forth, the soap opera that has gripped South Africa for the past few weeks is finally coming to an end. What started as a feel-good story with only happy parties quickly turned into an endless and above all inimitable search for ten babies who – as it turns out – never existed. What remains are the fragments of a family torn apart and a damaged newspaper that has created great distrust.

In an email to the editor-in-chief of the leading Independent Media the writer of the story, Piet Rampedi, goes deep into the dust. “I am sorry for the reputational damage the aftermath of the story has caused to the company and my colleagues in general,” reads the statement, which is owned by News24. “I am fully aware that the story and public opinion have placed my colleagues in a difficult position and placed under enormous public pressure.”

cover up

The journalist’s story quickly spread all over the world, mainly thanks to the memorable photo – of a very happy, heavily pregnant lady. Rampedi wrote that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who was already a mother of twins, had given birth to three boys and seven girls by caesarean section. He had no official information. He did have good contacts with the mother, who, despite all the skepticism of even her own family, stubbornly insisted that she had actually given birth to ten children at once.

Despite all the criticism, Rampedi’s employer remained behind the journalist and spoke of a “huge cover-up” by the health authorities. The Ministry of Health responded “with dismay and great disappointment” and demanded that the media company withdraw those hefty allegations. Then it was silent for days, but now the journalist admits that he could have handled the story ‘definitely better’.



Quote

There was nothing to investigate, I thought Piet Rampedic

“Honestly, I never treated the story as an investigation,” he admits in the email. ‘That’s why I never requested documentary evidence of the pregnancy, which I would normally do with a research story. There was nothing to investigate, I thought. Judging by the sudden turn of events and the response of the government and our opponents, I was wrong. It wasn’t necessarily a feel-good story. It was an investigative story and should have been treated as such.’

Legal action

The local government does not leave it alone and takes legal action against the journalist and his editor-in-chief for reputation damage. “The Gauteng Provincial Government is deeply concerned about the behavior of Independent Media, in particular the editor of Pretoria News, Mr Piet Rampedi,” said spokesman Thabo Masebe to national media.

“It has now been determined by doctors that Mrs Sithole has not given birth to any babies in recent times. It was also established that she was not pregnant recently. The Gauteng provincial government will continue to provide medical, psychological and social support to Ms Sithole and provide all the assistance she needs.”

It is not clear what will happen to the South African woman. Earlier this week, she was admitted to a hospital’s psychiatric ward for a mental health assessment.

Watch our trending news videos: