The war in Ukraine has dire consequences for the soldiers: in the Donetsk region, the “mother of soldiers” takes care of them.

Donetsk – gunshot wounds, amputations and death: the Ukraine war demands a lot from the soldiers, sometimes even everything. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyymost recently visited war wounded on their way to recovery.

The 44-year-old shared photos of this on social networks. He thanked the helpers with the words: “Thank you for protecting the medical front!”.

News about the Ukraine war: “Mother of the Soldiers” is there for injured soldiers

The same front can also be found in the war-torn city of Zaporizhia in eastern Ukraine. Here the “mother of the soldiers” takes care of the injured. In a field hospital about 20 kilometers behind the battle line, visited that ZDF the nurse.

An infirmary in Zaporizhia. © Dmytro Smoliyenko / Imago Images

The real name of the “mother of the soldiers” is Romashka. In the 1990s she had to flee her native Tajikistan to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy with an injured soldier. © Cover Images/IMAGO

Death and ruin in the Ukraine war: Romashka gives the soldiers support

The visit to the nurse shows the reality of war in a drastic way. In many cases, Romashka seems to be the only support in the midst of the horror, which apparently gives many soldiers strength.

“When the soldiers cry, I cry with them.”

The “title”, “mother of the soldiers”, is meant more practically than one might at first think. When the soldier Ivan came to her in the hospital with tears in his eyes and said: “Today my last brother died, since today I am an orphan,” Romashka offered him that he could become her son. The team of ZDF was even allowed to witness the sealing of this “sponsorship”.

News about the Ukraine war: The “mother of the soldiers” is also there for the dead

But the war rages on and quickly catches up with the “mother of the soldiers” and her visitors. News of a killed soldier brings Romashka back to the infirmary.

“It’s not so much about washing the corpses as it is about restoring humanity to the dead.”

The man died when shrapnel ruptured his pulmonary artery. “When you were here, I was safe. I could live in peace because you gave my life for me. For me and my children and their children,” prayed the “mother of the combatants” next to the dead man. (lm)