An obese resident of the English city of Colchester, Essex, gave up coffee with sugar and takeaway food and lost 46 kilograms in 15 months. After the transformation, the woman began to be compared with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

Before losing weight, 29-year-old mother of three, Tansy Arnett, weighed 114 kilograms. She tried different diets, each of which resulted in weight gain. Due to obesity, she was embarrassed to undress in the presence of a partner and did not like her reflection in the mirror.

Excess weight also affected her health. “My joints, back and neck ached, I was constantly tired,” says a mother with many children. “I was worried about my weight all the time, every minute of every day.” In November 2019, she decided to get in shape and, along with her sister, joined a local weight loss group. According to her, the community not only provided her with a weight loss program, but also provided the necessary support and motivation.

Arnett now has three balanced meals a day, rich in fruits and vegetables. According to her, the family supported her desire for healthy nutrition. “It’s nice to know that the whole family is eating right and I’m instilling good habits in my children,” she said. “Our favorite is meat pie and vegetable stew with beef.”

Thanks to proper nutrition and sports, Arnett lost weight up to 68 kilograms and fell in love with her appearance. “Some people say I look like Meghan Markle now; for me it’s a huge compliment, ”she said. The British advised those wishing to lose weight to start the transformation right now, not postponing the dream of a beautiful figure until later.

Earlier it was reported that a 136-kilogram resident of the American city of Casenovia, New York, lost 45 kilograms and revealed the secret of success. He believes the combination of exercise and diet was the main influence on his weight loss.