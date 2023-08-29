What happened to Mike Venema, who disappeared five years ago – then 53 years old – in Curaçao? Mother Lolita Venema (88) from Beverwijk had one big wish: an answer to that question. Today, the Peter R. de Vries Foundation is offering 100,000 euros for the golden tip. But Lolita recently passed away suddenly. ,,This is so sad”, says Kelly de Vries. “We have a very strong feeling that there are people who know more.”