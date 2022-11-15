The mother of Gino (9), who was killed earlier this year, was found dead today in her home in Maastricht. A spokesperson for the organization On behalf of the Family confirms that it is about her. No crime has been committed.

The police found the body in her home on Gildenweg this evening. The organization On behalf of the Family assisted Gino’s mother and both sisters after the disappearance and murder of the boy. The spokeswoman called the mother’s death “terrible” for both Gino sisters. According to her, the mother was “extremely sad” about the death of her son.

A police spokesperson would only confirm that someone died in a house in the street. But because no crime has taken place, the police are not making any further announcements.

"This is indescribable," says the spokesperson for Namens de Familie. "Gino's death is still so fresh, what do you do when you hear this. Another farewell and a funeral. In addition, the second proforma hearing surrounding Gino's death is approaching. This is a very bad time for the daughters of the mother, sisters of Gino."

Court in 3 weeks

On December 5, the second non-substantive, preparatory hearing on the suspect in the murder, kidnapping and abuse of Gino, Donny M.

9-year-old Gino disappeared on June 1 while playing football outside in Kerkrade. His body was found a few days later behind a burnt-out house in Geleen. The 22-year-old M. was arrested just before the discovery in his home, near the location of Gino.

