The Athletics Federation organized the first meeting of best practices in the field of athletics, in cooperation with the Asian Game Federation, the Dubai Police General Command, and the Dubai Sports Council, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Dahlan Al-Hamad, President of the Asian Athletics Federation, Prince Nawaf bin Muhammad Al Saud, Vice President of the International Athletics Federation, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of heads of athletics federations in the Gulf countries, the Arab world and various countries of the world, as well as a number of leaders in the police Dubai and workers in the sports sector and specialists in athletics from the UAE and the world.

The two sessions reviewed various successful experiences, including the administrative pillars, the effective strategy for athletics, the plan for managing world championships in the field of athletics, as well as the role of management and governance in the success of athletics federations, in addition to the technical pillars axis, which includes the promotion of ethical practices in athletics, The role of academies and training centers in creating champions and developing the arbitration system.

The meeting included development roundtable meetings that discuss the future of athletics, with the participation of those concerned and interested in organizing community championships according to best practices, as well as a brainstorming session organized by the Dubai Sports Council with the participation of event organizers in the country with the aim of benefiting from new successful ideas and experiences, and developing the system for organizing sporting events. According to the highest standards of excellence and quality.

Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the Federation, delivered a speech in which he said, “The first meeting discusses best practices in the field of athletics. We are inspired by the spirit of the place in the Museum of the Future, the horizons of the future in a sport that is one of the most important sports and the maker of champions who seek excellence, leadership and ascending the podiums.”

He added, “This meeting, which bears the slogan (successful experiences and practices), brings us together with the participation of a group of officials of international federations, experts and media specialists in the field of athletics, in order to exchange experiences and ideas, and improve the administrative, organizational and technical aspects by examining the most important effective strategies in athletics. And successful plans to manage world championships in accordance with best practices, and study the role of management and governance in the success of athletics federations, as well as discussing the role of specialized academies and training centers in making champions, in addition to discussing the development of the arbitration system.

He thanked the Asian Athletics Federation for the support received by the UAE Federation, which resulted in giving it the confidence to host 3 events under the supervision of the Asian Federation, including this international meeting of best practices and experiences, and next November we will host the Asian Half Marathon Race, and the Asian Youth Championship in the month of November. April of 2024, and thanked the speakers and guests for accepting the invitation.

Dahlan Al-Hamad, President of the AFC, said: “The UAE occupies a privileged position among the AFC family, and is able to organize large, successful tournaments. Likewise, the geographical diversity in the country allows discovering and developing athletes in various running competitions.”

Al-Hamad reviewed the strategy of the AFC, which celebrates its golden jubilee for the period 2023-2030, to develop athletics, spread its practice, and expand its employee and audience base.

The meeting witnessed the exchange of commemorative shields between the Athletics Federation, the Asian Federation and the Dubai Police General Command, as well as the presentation of a gift to the Vice President of the International Federation. His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Dahlan Al-Hamad, President of the Asian Athletics Federation, honored a number of stars. Those who are retired are among those with important achievements in the march of Emirati athletics, and they are Ali Abdullah Shirouk, Omar Juma Al-Salfa, Jassim Saeed Ghafel, Saud Abdul-Karim, Jassim Ali Mahmoud, Ibrahim Nasser, Saber Biahah, Muhammad Amer, Fatima Al-Hosani, Muhammad Abbas, and Al-Qatari Muhammad Suleiman, the first Gulf national to win an Olympic medal in athletics, at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.