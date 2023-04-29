Moncalieri, the possible cause behind the death of the 33-year-old mother who died during the birth of her fourth daughter, born premature

There are no suspects for the sad episode of the mother of only 33 years passed away last night while giving birth to her fourth daughter. Both her hospital and her husband have chosen not to carry out any investigations, since the hypothesis is that she lost her life from natural causes.

Unfortunately, in addition to leaving her newborn daughter, the woman left behind others Three still very small. For the family are great days grief and sadness those who are living.

The young woman was hospitalized Moncalieri of Turin, since her fourth pregnancy was in risk. The doctors actually intended to induce her to give birth in the seventh month.

However, it was all of a sudden, the unthinkable happened. Until that moment, it seemed to be a day like any other for her. When she had an’uterine hemorrhage in the night between Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 27 April.

Doctors with the hope of being able to save her, decided to rush her in operating room. They did everything, even subjecting her to a timely intervention.

However, it was during the operation that the woman lost her life. The doctors in the end, had no choice but to give up and thus, find her heartbreaking death.

33-year-old mother who died during childbirth: the condition of the child

The child already born premature, she was initially admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. At the moment from what transpires she is still there, but for now she appears to be out of danger.

The doctors were able to save her and now, they are doing everything they can to try to help her. The hospital itself has decided not to start any internal investigation, as the cause behind his death appears to be naturalcaused by a hemorrhage. The ASL To5 in a note issued wrote: