A tick bite suddenly changes the life of an Austrian family. 11-year-old Tobias falls ill with TBE and has to be put into a coma.

Feldkirchen in Carinthia – For a family of five from Carinthia in Austria, nothing has been the same since May: Eleven-year-old Tobias became seriously ill with TBE as a result of a tick bite – despite having been vaccinated twice. The virus had attacked his body so severely that he had to be put into an artificial coma. krone.at.

Sick after tick bite: Boy (11) has to “learn everything again” after TBE infection

The illness began with seemingly harmless symptoms, as mother Daniela told the newspaper. “I didn’t think anything of it.” But Tobias’ condition quickly worsened. “Dizziness and nausea set in, then he started to stutter,” said the 39-year-old. “My son was in a coma for two weeks – I didn’t know if he would survive.”

The difficult situation represents an enormous challenge for the family from Austria. Tobias not only has a twin brother, but also two younger siblings. The single mother has to completely reorganize her everyday life. “In the morning I take two children to my mother, the third accompanies me to the hospital,” she said. “Without the help of my mother and our neighbors, I would not have managed all this.” She is also grateful for any financial support.

This is urgently needed, as Tobias needs intensive care. He is also dependent on a wheelchair, which is why the family now needs to buy a wheelchair-accessible car. Despite everything, there is reason for hope: “Tobias is making great progress! He can already speak again!”, says Daniela happily. Although he is still paralyzed on the left side, he is “mentally fully there”. “Now he is going to have rehab in Salzburg, he has to learn everything again.” According to the doctors, the boy’s recovery process is estimated to be krone.at initially for up to three years.

STIKO recommends TBE vaccination for people in risk areas

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) points out that TBE, early summer meningoencephalitis, is a rather rare disease. Risk areas According to this, only about 0.1 to five percent of ticks are infected with the virus. A map shows the current TBE risk areas in Germany. TBE cases are also increasing in Bavaria. Transmission usually occurs shortly after the bite. The course of the disease is divided into two phases:

Phase 1: First, flu-like symptoms appear.

Phase 2: After about a week, some of the patients develop inflammation of the meninges and brain.

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends the TBE vaccination for people in risk areas. According to the RKI, children and older people in particular should be vaccinated three times in order to achieve complete vaccination protection and minimize the risk of a serious course of the disease. Experts have already warned of a particularly strong tick season for 2024. (asc)