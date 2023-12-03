Home page World

A mother of four is suffering from Long Covid. She has been confined to bed for months. Now the family is making a difficult decision.

Gloucestershire – Euthanasia is in Great Britain not allowed by law. Many seriously ill people therefore go to Switzerland, among other places, when they decide on assisted suicide. Kelly Louise Smith-May from the southwest of England is also considering this option.

Woman still suffers from Long Covid years later: These are possible symptoms

The 39-year-old is still suffering from the consequences of her illness corona-Illness in December 2021, her husband Stuart May described DailyMail. If the symptoms persist weeks and months after infection with the corona virus, this is called Long Covid. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), these are possible symptoms:

Severe persistent weakness and rapid exhaustion (fatigue)

shortness of breath

Concentration and memory problems

sleep disorders

Muscle weakness and muscle pain

Disturbance of taste and smell

Depressive symptoms and anxiety

May was later diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). This primarily leads to physical weakness, but can also cause neurocognitive symptoms such as difficulty concentrating and finding words. According to the German Society for ME/CFS, those affected often suffer from hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli. That’s why the 39-year-old lies in a constantly darkened room.

Mother falls ill with Long Covid and can no longer look after her family

Husband Stuart May has to wash her hair and twist it regularly because she can’t do it on her own. She reacts sensitively to light, sounds, smells, movements and touch. “She is in so much pain,” said the 35-year-old DailyMail. She can no longer look after her four children either. In order to care for May full-time, her husband gave up his job as an excavator driver. Now the family is dependent on social benefits.

Kelly Louise Smith-May is suffering particularly badly from the consequences of her corona disease. © Screenshot @gofundme

Her condition is now so bad that only “death could end her suffering,” her husband explained. The 39-year-old has not left their shared bedroom since June last year. A doctor checks on her every few weeks. “I try to look after her as best I can.” But the 35-year-old is also finding it increasingly difficult. “She is not the woman I married,” said Stuart May.

Last Christmas together: Family raises money for mother’s euthanasia

Apparently the only option for the family now is euthanasia in Switzerland. Assisted suicide is legal there. Patients are given a deadly substance, which those affected then take themselves without any outside influence. “We talked about it a lot and it’s what Kelly wants,” her husband told the newspaper. The service at the Swiss suicide association Pegasos costs 10,000 Swiss francs (around 10,500 euros).

To raise the money, a family friend started a fundraising campaign. Kelly “did not make this decision lightly,” it says Gofundme page. She has “visited doctors, been to facilities and exhausted all recommended means to improve her condition, without success.” Almost 5,000 British pounds (the equivalent of around 5,832 euros) have now been raised in donations (As of December 3, 2023). Now the family wants to spend at least one last Christmas together before they actually go to Switzerland.

Euthanasia is in the gray area in Germany

Since a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in February 2022 Assisted suicide in Germany in a gray area. Accordingly, aiding and abetting freely responsible suicide is not a criminal offense. However, there is still no corresponding law regulating access to lethal medication or appropriate support in dying.

Editor’s note If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is also available www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

According to the Long Covid Switzerland association, more and more people affected are using euthanasia. Most are between 20 and 50 years old, Vice President Florence Isler told the daily newspaper View. Since little is known about the causes and treatment of Long Covid, those severely affected have little hope of improvement. At least one drug offers hope for Long Covid.