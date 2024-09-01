The mother of Durov’s children, Bolgar, said that he blocked the cards for the family’s expenses.

Irina Bolgar, who calls herself the mother of three children of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, said that the entrepreneur blocked the cards for the family’s necessary expenses because she refused to move to the UAE. This is stated in her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

Bulgar accused Durov of trying to force her to move to the UAE against her will. After her refusal, the Telegram founder stopped paying her child care bills and refused to sign an agreement to extend her immigration documents.

“Obviously, to prevent us from staying in Europe. In my opinion, an ultimatum was issued to prevent me from turning to European courts to protect my rights and the rights of my children,” she believes.

Before that, Bolgar said that Durov had been deprived of parental rights. In March 2023, she filed a criminal lawsuit against the businessman in Switzerland. She said that the businessman physically abused his youngest son, who was born in 2017, five times between 2021 and 2022.