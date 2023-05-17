Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da AveiroCristiano Ronaldo’s mother, exploded on social networks after hearing a news item from the Correio da Manhã newspaper, in which they published that the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese ‘7’ He did witchcraft to Georgina Rodríguez. And it is that the couple would not be having one of their best moments and the rumors of a crisis between the two continue.

What did Dolores dos Santos say on social networks?

Through your account instagramthe woman who gave life to the Portuguese did not save anything and pointed out that will take legal action until reaching the last consequences for these “totally false” accusations about his person. “Today May 16, 2023, I activated my lawyers to clear my good name for my family“, he detailed.

In addition, within his statement he considered the partners of his sons and daughters as part of the family. In this case they are Georgina Rodríguez, Rubina and Alexandre, husband of their daughter Katia Aveiro.

Statement from Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother. Photo: Instagram/doloresaveiroofficial

How did this rumor about the mother of Cristiano and Georgina Rodríguez start?

The rumor began with information provided by the program Telecinco Socialite, in which they claimed that there was a bad relationship between Dolores dos Santos and Georgina. Even, It was said that the Portuguese mother resorted to witchcraft to try to separate the couple from her son.

In addition, Telecinco stated that all this information came from a person close to the couple’s environment and assured that The ex-Real Madrid’s mother did not want him to marry the model or have children with her.