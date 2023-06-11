A day after the miraculous rescue of four indigenous children who survived for forty days in the Colombian jungle, more and more details are coming out. Their mother lived four days after the plane crash. Just before she passed away, she sent her children away in the hope that they would be reunited with their father. They managed to keep themselves alive thanks to cassava, seeds, fruits and luck.
#Mother #Colombian #children #lived #days #crash #died #told
Zuckerberg criticizes Apple’s glasses for making people sit ‘alone’ on the couch
Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 06/12/2023 - 2:05 am Share Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Apple's new augmented reality...
Leave a Reply