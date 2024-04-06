Reading the other day in EL PAÍS a short text about Drew Barrymore, the actress who, at the age of six, starred in ET (she is now 49 and has a rollercoaster life past), I was left thinking about how deep, dense and complex they tend to be. the relationships between mothers and daughters. The article cited an interview that Drew had given to the magazine New York. In it she talked about her childhood as a precocious star and how her mother took her to the legendary Studio 54 nightclub, where she let her drink alcohol as if she were an adult. At the age of 12, Drew Barrymore had to go to a detoxification center, and some time later her mother admitted her to a psychiatric hospital for a year and a half. Despite this tremendous story, Drew was not cruel to his mother in the interview. Good for her: it is always healthier and lighter to live without hate.

In this case it would seem that she was a more difficult mother than usual, although unfortunately we all know that there are even much worse ones. Mothers and also fathers are poisonous, daffodils, psychopaths. Atrocious people who mentally and physically abuse their children, even killing them. This is for me one of the clearest representations of hell: those guys who, should be nested, cared for and loved, become torturers and executioners of defenseless children. It is a level of suffering that I find unbearable. I have already mentioned the book on occasion. I come from that fear, by Miguel Ángel Oeste, an extraordinary text about that ineffable and endless damage. But it is not that dark horror that I want to talk about today, but rather the so-called normal difficulties, although I am convinced that there is nothing normal in the human experience, because it is not uniform. On the contrary, every life is a world and, paraphrasing the famous beginning of the novel Anna Karenina, each person is unfortunate in their own way.

But let's return to the difficult relationship between mothers and daughters, which happens even when they are both good people. In his recent novel The sisterhood of bad daughters, Vanessa Montfort speaks, in a light tone, about a few annoying motherhoods. I, who have no descendants, will always be a daughter even if I become an old man (wrinkled as it happens, but a daughter), and my mother, who was a wonderful woman, continues to shrink a corner of my heart with a feeling of debt, although it has been four years since he died. I think this is largely due to the anomaly in which we have lived, that is, sexism, the lack of opportunities that our mothers had, the feeling that we had to live for them, or avenge them, or rescue them, like knights errant, from the jaws of the dragon of machismo. And that, in any case, we owed them much more than biological life. There is a sharp phrase by Oscar Wilde that goes like this: “All women come to resemble their mothers. That is its tragedy. The same does not happen to men [con sus padres]. That's theirs.” What a perfect portrait of sexism: those daughters who, in Wilde's time, could not free themselves from social stereotypes, and those men who could not achieve the imposed and oversized role of the great patriarch (the relationship of men with their fathers also has flaws). and deserves another article). Fortunately, later generations were able to begin to escape, but at what cost? To feel that we were leaving behind a prisoner, our hostage.

I read today in I Donate This terrifying phrase from British singer Lily Allen: “You can't have everything. My daughters ruined my career. “I love them and they complete me, but when it came to becoming a pop star, they totally ruined it for me.” Mother of beautiful Love, and this exclamation has never been better used: I think of those poor girls, 11 and 12 years old (if they were sons, would I have said it too or would I have kept it quiet?), and it terrifies me to imagine how they must feel under the weight of the unpayable debt that their mother is imposing on them. Lily is only 38 years old, but she seems to still be trapped by a mandate of unattainable perfect motherhood. A shame, because, if I were her daughter, I would much prefer a happy mother, perhaps not so present, to a mother who enslaves me with her sacrifice. Many of the women of previous generations had no choice, but Lily? It seems that there are birds for which the cage door is opened and they do not dare to cross the threshold.

