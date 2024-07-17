The mother of an infant who suffered a fracture in the left collarbone during birth In São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, she denounced the lack of care at the hospital and ended up shocked.

The health institution had reported the woman’s escape with her son to the Guardianship Council for leaving the hospital before being discharged.

The incident occurred at the Municipal Maternity Hospital, at São José Hospital. The mother, Gloria Stefani Rodrigues dos Santos, 25, He mentioned that the lower part of Noah Gabriel’s chest was not coming out and the obstetrician had to apply forceSince then, the baby did not stop crying and did not move his left arm.

Faced with this situation, the pediatrician ordered X-rays and confirmed that the child had suffered an injury, but that it would heal, without medical intervention, in two weeks. “I couldn’t just stand there with him screaming and the pediatrician saying it was no big deal,” the mother said.

The baby’s father went to the São Vicente police station and was told to leave the hospital and seek care elsewhere, as they were not receiving treatment. The family left, and that same day, Noah was treated by an orthopedist, who confirmed the fracture in his collarbone and immobilized the region with a splint.

With the situation resolved, the family went to the Guardianship Council to report the lack of assistance from the hospital. The baby’s godmother, self-employed Larissa Baptista da Silva, 23, who was accompanying the parents, said that the councillor informed her that the case had already been reported and that the medical records were there.

The municipal administration added that the Department of Health (Sesau) is available to provide the best care to the baby and his family.

“In the medical history, they [la Maternidad Municipal] They did not report what happened to the baby’s arm. They only reported that she left the hospital without breastfeeding the child, who lost weight and was not breastfed“, said the godmother.

The mother said that she presented her version of the events at the Municipal Maternity Hospital to the Guardianship Council and that she is awaiting action. Noah, for his part, is recovering at home and already has a referral for follow-up with a pediatric orthopedic specialist.

In a statement, the city reported that all cases of minors running away are reported to the Guardianship Council. According to the ministry, this measure is implemented to ensure rights and medical care.in accordance with the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA).

The municipal administration added that the Department of Health (Sesau) is available to provide the best care for the baby and his family. In addition, the Guardianship Council continues to monitor the case after receiving notification from the Municipal Maternity and being contacted by the child’s mother.

The facts of the incident

The mother was exhausted and said she did not remember the moment her son was born on Monday (8). However, the baby’s godmother was accompanying her friend and explained to ‘g1’ that the lower part of Noah’s chest was not coming out, so the obstetrician had to use force.

“The obstetrician put him under her two little arms and at that moment she let go of her left arm and kept pulling until he came out,” Larissa said. Later, according to the godmother, Gloria and the baby went to the hospital room.

In a statement, the city said that a shoulder dystocia occurred, a complication in which the limb is stuck, making it difficult for the fetus to come out. According to the ministry, The condition occurs in 50% of normal births.

The municipal administration said that as soon as a shoulder dystocia was suspected, an X-ray was performed, which revealed the fracture. “In such situations, there is no need to carry out additional tests,” the ministry said.

However, Noah continued to cry and did not move his left limb. The godmother remembered the moment of delivery and asked the pediatrician to perform X-rays. According to Larissa, the doctor reported that the baby had suffered an injury, but would recover without medical intervention in two weeks.

At the medical center, the doctor confirmed Noah’s collarbone fracture. Photo:Reference image from iStock. Share

The godmother explained that the pain the baby was experiencing prevented Gloria from breastfeeding him and Noah began to lose weight. For this reason, the hospital could not discharge the family. “They [el personal médico] They didn’t do anything with his little arm,” he said.

Faced with the situation, the infant’s father went to the São Vicente Police Station on Thursday (11) and asked what could be done, since the baby was not receiving medical attention. The officers told the family they could leave the hospital without being officially discharged.

They left the hospital and, that same day, the infant was treated by an orthopedist in an emergency room in the Jardim Rio Branco neighborhood. At the medical center, the doctor confirmed the fracture in Noah’s collarbone and proceeded to immobilize the area with a splint.

“As soon as his little arm was immobilized, She was able to breastfeed and stopped crying a little, more than she cried“, commented the child’s godmother.

GYOVANNA SOARES.

G1.

