The mother of a disabled teenager from the Toguchinsky district of the Novosibirsk region, who was brought to exhaustion in the Oyashinsky boarding school, complained of bullying and pressure. Reported by RT.

A large Russian woman named Olga Fateeva said that the family had to move to another region because of pressure from the guardianship, which began after the Investigative Committee began to check the situation. There are seven children in the family.

The eldest son of Fateeva Matvey does not speak, in connection with which the teacher Oksana Dolgikh came to teach him, who began to complain to the guardianship authorities that the child was not provided with proper care. At some point, the teacher began spying on the family and wrote to the PDN if the mother left the younger children under the supervision of the older ones.

Dolgikh stated that she acted with the best of intentions, since the Fateev family was not prosperous. She denies accusations that her actions have led to ill-treatment of the Fateevs throughout the village.

Fateeva tried to move to a neighboring village, but she failed. During this time, the house was dilapidated, and the guardianship recommended that the children be sent to an orphanage for a month in order to repair the dwelling. Mother wanted to leave Matvey at home, but by December 2019 she was forced to place Matvey in Oyashinsky special boarding school for minors by threats.

On December 25, 2020, Matvey turned 18 and had to be picked up. Fateeva drew attention to the fact that he had lost a lot of weight. The employees of the institution explained this with the transferred ARVI. The mother also suggested that the son was on psychotropic drugs. When Olga undressed her son’s house, she saw bruises and bedsores, traces of ropes and injections. She claimed that Matvey had eight broken fingers and a chipped tooth. Ambulance doctors recorded the beatings and handed them over to the police.

The woman turned to PDN with a request to understand the situation, but they did not respond to complaints there. Fateeva told everything to her sister, she posted a post about the situation and attached photos. After that, representatives of the guardianship and officials of the administration of the city of Toguchin came to the family and, according to Fateeva, they began to put pressure on her again. On January 6, she moved to the Kemerovo region, but, according to Fateeva’s sister, they continue to be bullied on social networks.

The Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers”). The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Novosibirsk Region initiated an inspection in the boarding school, as well as in the guardianship and trusteeship department of the Toguchinsky District Administration, but no violations were found.