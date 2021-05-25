The mother of a Russian woman detained in Minsk, a girl of the creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Sofia Sapega, asked for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin and left a corresponding appeal on the administration’s website. Anna Dudich told about this in an interview with “Rise”.

The interlocutor of the publication clarified that she had already visited the Russian Embassy in Minsk, sent letters to the Foreign Ministry and personally to its official representative Maria Zakharova on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t have a lawyer or consular staff to date. No one can reach her. We are hitting all the windows, ”Sapieha’s mother said. According to her, the girl may be charged under Article 108 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus (“Detention on a direct suspicion of committing a crime”).

Dudich also said that she initially learned about the detention of her daughter from the news. “Someone from law enforcement agencies called. I was thinking badly. In my opinion, they said that they were from the Minsk police department: “Your daughter has been detained.” The call was from a one-way connection. I tried to call back, but nothing, ”she explained.

The woman added that she did not personally know the founder of NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, but “accepts the choice of her daughter” – she always told her that “she likes the brain in young people.” “I am very sorry for all this. I feel very sorry for Roman as a human being. The fact that his personal life was involved with my daughter, of course, touches me very much, ”she concluded.

Sofia Sapega was detained on May 23 in Minsk along with the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Protasevich after an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane. The liner, following the route Athens – Vilnius, was forced to land in Belarus due to the dispatchers’ message about an explosive device on board. To escort the aircraft, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised.

After landing, information about the bomb on board was not confirmed. The Belarusian side stated that the information about the mining came on behalf of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the EU countries considered the actions of Minsk an act of state terrorism and a provocation aimed at arresting the oppositionist.