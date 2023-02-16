In a hospital in Krakow, Poland, a woman gave birth to quintuplets. Dominika Clarke, a 37-year-old Polish woman, is already the mother of seven children aged between 10 months and 12 years.

“We had planned to have an eighth child, but it turned out that there were many more,” said the woman, who is married to a British man named Vince. “Easier to win the lotto,” admitted Dominika, assuring that she felt “better than expected.”

The five new arrivals were born by caesarean section at 29 weeks and currently require respiratory support, but are all doing well. Super mom Dominika is happy and surprised at the same time.

The quintuplets, three girls and two boys, are named Arianna Daisy, Charles Patrick, Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose and Henry James. As reiterated in a press conference by Ryszard Lauterbach, head of the neonatology department of the Krakow hospital, the little ones will soon be able to go home: “The day of their discharge from the hospital will soon arrive. We are facing a miracle: the possibility of conceiving quintuplets is 1 in 52 million”.

"If you are organized, have a serene approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really beautiful life with a group so many children."