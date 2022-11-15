Home page World

Flordelis dos Santos da Souza has been sentenced by a court in Brazil. © Ellan Lustosa / picture alliance

She is a celebrity in Brazil – but the mother of 55 and church founder Flordelis dos Santos de Souza must now be behind bars for 50 years.

Munich – It sounds like a story that seems too unbelievable even for a South American telenovela: A mother of 55, gospel singer, church founder and former member of parliament is said to have murdered her husband with her family. The court came to this verdict in one of the most spectacular hearings in the history of Brazil.

“Trial of the century” in Brazil: 55-time mother has to go to prison for 50 years

Flordelis dos Santos de Souza (61), a celebrity in Brazil, was sentenced to 50 years and 28 days in prison in the “trial of the century” dubbed by the media. Most of her 55 children are adopted, but the convict is also known to many people in Brazil through her other activities. As reported by the Brazilian media on Sunday, the court considered her guilt to be proven. Her husband, the preacher Anderson do Carmo († 42), died in 2019.

Flordelis reportedly hired an assassin after attempting to poison him with cyanide six times. In June 2019 he was murdered with 30 gunshots just as he was getting home. One of his sons, Flavio, is said to have been the shooter. And that’s not all of the family drama: her daughter Simone Rodrigues was also convicted for her involvement, she has to be behind bars for more than 31 years. Flavio is already in prison, where he will remain for 33 years. His adoptive brother Lucas César must also be in prison for seven years – he had helped buy the murder weapon. Four other family members are said to have been involved.

“Trial of the century” in Brazil – the motives were probably money and power

Flordelis is said to have been the mastermind behind the murder plot – even if she denies this in Brazil’s “trial of the century”. The murder should have looked like a robbery gone wrong. In truth, money was probably the motive: the deceased is said to have rigidly managed the family fund and given preferential treatment to certain family members. Power could also have been a partial motive: in the evangelical church that the two had founded together, they fought for power.

Flordelis was the church’s namesake and had met Do Carmo as a teenager. She was known across the country as a devoted mother to the flock of children who made her famous. Only when her parliamentary immunity was withdrawn in 2021 could the trial against her begin. (cg)

