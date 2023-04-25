The viral video of a woman who shows everyone how her husband makes her find the house after 10 hours of work. She chose to file for divorce

It is not difficult today to tell your problems and make them known to the whole world. Social media has become an incredible dissemination tool. Today’s video was shared on Titk Tok From one woman and it quickly went viral.

Credit: 5kids5catssomedogstoo – Tik Tok

A mother of 5 who work every day, for 10 hours a day and that when she comes home, tired, she is disappointed in her husband. As she wanted to show on social networks, the house is always untidy, the rooms full of clothes, toys and junk food cards.

The woman, showing those photos with the video, also wanted to show the reason for her most difficult decision: the divorce.

Lynalice Bandyusername on Tik Tok @5kids5catssomedogstoo, has elicited the reactions of an incredible number of women, who have told her they have the same problem. That is, an absent partner in the house, convinced that every task belongs to women. From cleaning to cooking. But as in the case of this mother, she too works long hours a day and receives no help. She herself explained:

I worked six days out of 7, ten hours straight with only one day off, when I was on sick leave. I’d like to pretend I’m not the only person cleaning here, but as you can see… These rooms don’t get much attention when I’m not in the house.

Her husband’s inability to divide the responsibilities of family and home led this woman to decide to separate. She said it was she who left the house and found another place to live. But despite everything, she continues to fix it and clean it when her children have to stay with their father. A decision made to only allow the well-being of her children.

The comments that this woman has received have been many. So many wives or ex-wives have shown them understanding and supportpraising his courage for the decision he made.