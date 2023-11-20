A woman has given birth to a record-breaking baby. The mother of 4 children, in fact, gave birth to a baby who weighed almost 6 and a half kilos at birth. Truly an incredible record

A baby who weighs almost 6 and a half kilos is truly a record. A reason for everyone to celebrate a Guinness book birth. A little less for the mother of 4 children who gave birth to this really huge baby, who doesn’t even look like a baby who just came into the world.

Last October 23rd Britteney and Chance Ayres they welcomed their little son, Sonny Ayers. They knew from the ultrasound that he was a little older than normal. But they would never have expected a 6 and a half kilo baby. In fact, he is the largest baby born at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Ontario since the hospital began tracking babies’ weight in 2010.

Britteney Ayers gave birth Sonny, his fifth child, via cesarean section. He was fine, even though he doesn’t look at all like a newborn baby who just came into the world. It’s not small, not at all.

Already a mother of four children, Britteney Ayres he knew his son would be born big. But not that big. Two of the four brothers born before him already had a considerable birth weight. But not nearly 6 and a half kilos.

When Sonny was born, not only were his parents speechless, but so were everyone in the delivery room. The father said: “Never in our wildest dreams did we think it would be this big“. While mom admits that everyone was surprised at how big Sonny was.

There Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, confirmed that Sonny was the largest baby she had ever delivered in her career. And she was also for the hospital.

The pregnancy was normal and Sonny was even born a week before his due date. Imagine how much more he would have grown!