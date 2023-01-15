A story that has spread all over the world. Allison, a young mother, died of a stomach ache after hours of waiting in the hospital

This story went viral on the web and moved the whole world. Tell the story of Allison, a young mother who lost her life after a sudden stomach ache. No one has been able to figure out what happened to her, not even the doctors.

Gunther Holthoffher husband, said it all started on December 31stwhen wife Allison and mother of his three children woke up complaining that she had a severe stomach pain.

Initially did not bother, in September it was fall from horse and often complained of pain, resulting from that trauma.

The woman, to ease the discomfort, decided to make a hot bath.

Suddenly, the children ran to call their dad, their mom was in pain and lying on the floor.

I decided not to call 911, because when she fell off her horse, they arrived after four hours. I got her into our car and drove her to the ER myself. It was around 11:00.

Poor Allison was screaming, she couldn’t stand it anymore, she called the nurses with desperate voice.

She told me she felt like she was dying, they did blood and urine tests right away and then left us in the waiting room. Several times I went to look for someone, my wife was too sick. Only when she started to writhe did they pay attention to us. A nurse even asked me if she was on any drugs.

Around 6pm, after all those hours, the woman started to writhe, had low blood pressure and a fast heartbeat. The husband recalls that everything happened quickly. No doctor could figure out what was happening to her, they tried to administer her painkillers intravenously.

Suddenly her eyes started to… I can’t even tell. She was in cardiac arrest and needed life-saving measures. They tried to revive her for a long time, but finally gave up. They looked at me with their heads down and told me there was nothing else they could do.

Allison’s death has been declared at 11.00 pm on 31 December. Today, the husband has reported the hospitalbecause he is convinced that the negligence of the doctors, who left them waiting for hours and hours, is the cause of the loss of his wife.