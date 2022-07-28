Tijuana, Baja California.- This Wednesday afternoon A 36-year-old woman died. at the Beauty Diagnosis clinic, while undergoing cosmetic surgery in the city of Tijuana.

Doctor Alexander surgically intervened on the patient at 10:00 a.m. at the clinic located in the central demarcation known as River Zone in the border town.

Lilian Carolina is the name of the patient who would undergo a liposuction surgery from which he would no longer return alive. Minutes after 3:00 p.m., the family was informed of his death.

Relatives of Lilian, accuse failures in the surgical apparatus and request the intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office to prevent more patients from having the fateful end of your relative.

“If they really are authorities and have courage and family, let them do justice, unfortunately we know how Mexico acts, that they are not going to do anything and the safest thing is that we will see the doctor operating on more people,” Lilian’s sister told local media .

The deceased patient was mother of three children ages 11, 9 and 5 and she was a housewife.

For its part, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is already carrying out the corresponding investigations at the scene of the events.

This was announced in a preliminary statement:

“Report on the death of a 36-year-old woman who lost her life within the Diagnosis Hospital facilities is being addressed. Once the investigations are completed, the woman’s body will be sent to the Forensic Medical Service pending autopsy. where the determining cause of death will be expected to be obtained”.

“The State Attorney General’s Office regrets the death of this woman and is working on the integration of the corresponding investigation to determine the causes of death, as well as the responsibility of who or who throws the investigation,” concludes the official statement.

It should be noted that the clinic where the 36-year-old woman unfortunately died today had been closed in 2021 by the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS) for irregularities in sanitary permits.

The death of Lilian Carolina in the operating room occurs just days after the death of María José Chacónwife of the Guatemalan consul in Denver, Colorado, Henry Ortiz, in a clinic where He also underwent cosmetic surgery in Playas de Tijuana.

A total of 11 clinics have been closed by COEPRIS in Tijuana due to irregularities and bad practices denounced by patients.