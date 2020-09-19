In the UK, police found the body of a mother with many children and a TV show participant Mandy Gardner, writes The sun… The woman died on April 7, but relatives decided to tell about it only now.

A 43-year-old woman who is the mother of 13 children and a participant in the TV project “Incredible Pregnancies” was found in the woods near her home in Worthing. Law enforcement officials have established that Gardner committed suicide.

It is not reported what prompted the woman to take such a step, however, during the investigation it turned out that a few days before her death, a mother with many children spoke of suicide.

It is noted that Gardner, together with her husband, became a participant in the TLC project in 2016, in which they talked about their life and parenting concerns. Then the couple had 11 children, and the woman was pregnant with another baby.

“Not all of my pregnancies were planned, but every one of them was desired,” – said Gardner.

At the same time, the woman admitted that sometimes real chaos reigns in their house: children run after dogs, and adults – after children who run after dogs.

Gardner gave birth to her last child two years ago. In her social networks, she published photos of the family with declarations of love for them.