A video of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the video, she is dancing to Ghaghra song by son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu is accompanied by choreographer Rajesh Singh. Rajesh and Neetu are dancing very brilliantly. Sharing this video, Rajesh wrote, Funny choreography with my favorite Neetu Kapoor.

Fans are praising Neetu’s dance after the video went viral. However, the fans are asking questions about this video whether she is doing dance rehearsals for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding?

By the way, let us know that the news of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage has been becoming very viral for a long time.

During an interview to Filmfare, Alia told that she likes to see her relationship with Ranbir as friendship. Aaliya had said, ‘This is not a relationship. This is a friendship. I am saying this with all sincerity. It is beautiful I am walking on stars and clouds right now. The best thing is that we are two people, who are still living their lives. This is not a situation where you will see us constantly together. This is a real sign of a comforting relationship. touch wood. In fact, Ranbir is my great friend.

When asked about Ranbir’s past, Alia said, “It is not difficult to understand them.” He is a gem.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir’s professional life, both are going to be seen in the film Brahmastra. Through this film, the two will be working together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan is in the lead role with both of them in the film.