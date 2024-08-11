Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 15:42

The mother of physician Arianne Albuquerque Risso, one of the 62 victims of the Voepass plane crash in Vinhedo (SP), expressed her outrage and demanded that authorities inspect the conditions of the company’s aircraft. Fátima Albuquerque is a retired psychologist and businesswoman, and spoke to the press as she left the Instituto Médico Legal in São Paulo, where she identified the body of her daughter, who was among doctors on her way to an oncology conference.

“We already have videos saying that they were putting everyone at risk (with the planes). Didn’t the Public Prosecutor’s Office see this? Didn’t ANAC see this? How many children, how many mothers are going to have to die?” she asked. “We have to transform our pain into indignation,” the mother added.

THE State sought the Public Ministries of Paraná and São Paulo, the Federal Public Ministry, Voepass, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and the company Latam, to comment on Fátima’s statements, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

Since the crash, reports have been circulating about potential problems. Passengers who flew on an ATR-72-500 the day before complained about the heat and said the air conditioning was not working. A pilot for the airline spoke out against overwork at a public hearing in June. The company says the aircraft that crashed was in good condition and complies with all legal requirements regarding pilots’ work hours and rest periods.

‘Her dream was to save lives’

Fátima Albuquerque also says that her daughter was “very happy” when traveling to the oncology conference. “Her dream since she was 9 years old was to save lives,” recalls her mother, and comments that Arianne would finish her oncology residency this year.

“It’s very difficult, no one was prepared,” added Leonardo Risso, Arianne’s husband, as he left the IML. “She was living a dream, she was very happy. She was called to take care of people.”