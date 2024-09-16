Mother Missing With 3-Year-Old Daughter, Bodies Found in Piave River

The search for the missing mother and her 3-year-old daughter ended in the most tragic way: their bodies were found in the Piave River.

The woman, Susanna Recchia, 45, had left her home in Miane, in the province of Treviso, on Friday evening.

The 45-year-old had left a farewell letter to her partner in which she announced her intention to kill herself. On Saturday her car was found with her cell phone and documents inside.

According to an initial reconstruction by the police, the woman entered the Piave River not by jumping from the bridge but by letting herself be carried by the current. Mother and daughter were found embracing near a small island in the Piave River downstream from the Vidor bridge.

The woman was experiencing a situation of great psychological distress, accentuated by the fact that she was separating from her partner. It was the latter who alerted the authorities when, on Saturday morning, he went to the woman’s apartment to pick up the child, but found no one there.

Then the letter was found and the search began which unfortunately ended with the tragic discovery of the bodies.