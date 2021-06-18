The blue coach’s mother speaks: “I hear him on the phone: he’s calm, I’m waiting for him here in Jesi … But as late as possible”. The sister Stefania: “What a good Locatelli”

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi June 18

– Jesi (Ancona)

The women of Mancio. Mother Marianna, sister Stefania, daughter Camilla. United by love for Roberto. Which is not just mom’s heart. He is a special person. Which in Jesi everyone appreciates. “Because he’s a decent person. That’s why. And then I did it beautiful, huh.” Thus spoke mother Marianna who is relieved by her son’s victories. “Because my knees bother me. Both of them. I made a difficult operation, but I felt it had to be done. I went to thank Our Lady of Loreto and I got injured”. Roberto reassures her on the phone: “I hear him, not every day, because he has so much to do. But he is calm. He is always calm. His boys just have to do what they know how to do and everything will be fine. They will go on. Switzerland played a great game. But in these first days of the European Championship, Italy is the team that has played better. My husband, Aldo, says so too, who doesn’t miss a game and is a true connoisseur. is more anxious for me “. Mrs. Marianna does not have a favorite: “There must be no discrimination. They are all good and always give one hundred percent”. He also said it on Radio 1 to “A sheep’s day”, the program of Geppi Cucciari and Giorgio Lauro. “I like Geppi, and that boy too. They are very polite. I enjoy two minutes a day.”

The sister – No cameras and microphones, however, for Roberto’s sister, Stefania, who on Wednesday left her job in her real estate agency in the center for a day and went to Rome to see the game: “I enjoyed it. game, dinner with Camilla, Andrea and Filippo, Roberto’s children whom we only heard on the phone because all the Italian staff return to Coverciano after playing. Not that many had him. I liked Locatelli, really strong, but also Jorginho; what a player. And then there is Ciro Immobile, who is now scoring in every game. The team seems good to me, they play well, they are strong”. Stefania allowed herself this “break” to feel close to the family. “I also had a lunch with Filippo, before returning to Jesi. Rome is in the white zone, so we live with greater serenity. We will be there from Monday.”

The Marche – When Italy will know if it will be first or second in its group. And he will know his destiny, his new destination. Mom Marianna and dad Aldo will have to follow from the family villa, in front of the TV. “But we can’t wait to hug Roberto. So I know that, as it ends, he will come here. For now I enjoy it on TV, as a testimonial of the Marche, something I am proud of. Because it is our land that is wonderful and deserves a lot of attention. The president of the Region Francesco Acquaroli made a good choice (“He called me and asked me if I could put him in contact with Mancini and I was happy with this decision because Roberto is the essence of football and the role of selector suits him “, says the mayor of Jesi, Massimo Bacci). Indeed, the best choice. Roberto is on TV with the Italian Post Office, with clothing, but the spot of the Marche is beautiful, the one that excites me most” .

In the kitchen – He will return in July, planning the evenings in the various restaurants with the many friends who gathered at the Circolo Cittadino in the center on Wednesday evening to see Italy-Switzerland all together. “But as soon as I get back I will host them at home and cook for everyone. The tortellini, the meatloaf with potatoes, the pancakes and the classic donut that my son likes so much are guaranteed”. Marianna can’t wait.

