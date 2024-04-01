Loses their son, freezes the fetus in the freezer: 40-year-old couple reported in Rome

Tragedy at Bourgeoison the outskirts of Rome. A Romanian townafter losing a child she had been carrying for four months, she froze him in freezer to keep him next to her forever. The woman, together with her husband, were reported by the police for concealment of a corpse after discovering the fetus following the report from the Casilino polyclinic of a woman who had presented herself at the emergency room with a heavy bleeding which according to him had not been caused by a specific cause.

The doctors in the gynecology department who examined her discovered that the blood leakage it could only be due to an abortion or premature birth. To clarify the causes, the hospital sent the medical report to the policemen of the Casilino district who, when they entered the couple's house, in via Regalbuto, found the fetusfour months old about 30 centimeters long frozen in freezer. The woman justified herself by saying that she lost the child inside the house after feeling ill. She investigates the case Rome prosecutor's office who ordered an autopsy on the fetus to clarify the causes of death.