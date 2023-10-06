Bernadette Horsey lost her life after the birth of her baby. She wasn’t her only mother. Investigations underway within the hospital

The story of this one mom it went around the world through social networks. Bernadette Horsey lost her life at just 31 years old, after giving birth to her baby.

The news dates back to last January 2019, but in recent days details have emerged that have shocked the entire world of the web. The new mother has given birth to her little one Tom to the Royal Derby Hospital (United Kingdom). After giving birth, her health conditions deteriorated unpredictably and doctors were unable to do anything to save the poor woman’s life. Bernadette’s heart is stopped forever.

After the tests, the hospital doctor, Martyn Traves, established the cause of death “an amniotic fluid embolism”. A condition that occurs in rare casesthe amniotic fluid enters the bloodstream, leading to an unpredictable and irrecoverable reaction.

There was no way to predict the dramatic development.

However, in the following months other mothers lost their lives within the same healthcare facility. Four newborns also died during birth. All for different causes, but the episodes did raise an alarm bell. Investigators now want to understand whether medical negligence or preventive measures not implemented led to the deaths of these people, including Bernadette.

The woman’s husband revealed that his wife had suffered from… chest pains and nausea. But for the doctors these were very normal symptoms in a pregnant woman. This is why they never worried, they had full faith in the doctors. Bernadette had scheduled a cesarean section and immediately after Tim’s birth, she was like any other new mother, happy to hold the fruit of her love in her arms. But within a few hours, the unthinkable happened. And after all the news emerged, now her husband he wants to see clearly.