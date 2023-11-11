This mother wanted to lose weight for her daughter’s wedding, but she didn’t get to live that day: her husband tells what happened to her

The story of this one mom it went around the world. Trish Webster lost her life at the age of 56, after managing to lose 16kg. She had one goal, to feel good about herself before her daughter’s wedding.

The mother turned to an expert, who prescribed it two drugs to lose weight. Trish Webster managed to lose weight, but her side effects devastated her. Nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. In the end she died.

The drama happened before the incredulous eyes of her husband, who saw her collapse to the ground and never wake up again. He said that his wife had a kind of brown drool on her mouth. She has tried to revive her, while calling for help, unfortunately without success. Not even the paramedics, when they reached the house, were able to help the poor mother. They were forced to declare the death. She passed away a few months before her daughter’s wedding.

The autopsy will reveal the actual cause of death, but for the doctors it would have been precisely those drugs. There are slimming medicines, the active ingredients of which can cause digestive complicationsas the well-known endocrinologist Kathryn William explained in an interview with the Mirror.

When we prescribe drugs like Ozempic, we warn people. If vomiting is recurrent, treatment should be discontinued immediately.

Trish probably didn’t stop taking the drugs. Her husband is now asking for justice and has initiated, assisted by her lawyer, a lawsuit legal battle. He demands that those responsible pay for what happened to her wife, since she only wanted to lose weight to be more beautiful on her daughter’s wedding day. The man explained that no doctor had warned her, no one had warned about what could have happened to her. And above all, how she should have behaved.