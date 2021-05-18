In the US state of Ohio, a mother lied for years that her daughter was terminally ill to collect donations. Reported by The Canton Repository.

Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, claimed that her 11-year-old daughter, Rylee, had severe central nervous system problems. She also said that the girl is emaciated, eats almost nothing, suffers from regular seizures and constantly takes painkillers.

The woman began raising funds for the treatment of her daughter in 2018. To lure money, she used, among other things, the GoFundMe crowdfunding site, where she was transferred 4.56 thousand dollars (about 336 thousand rubles). Also, as support, the family was sent gifts and invitations to sports games and amusement parks.

For at least two years, the American woman talked on social networks about Riley’s treatment and her visits to the hospital. In one of the publications she wrote: “This little lady is my best friend! Keep praying for her as we fight for her health. We do not know what lies ahead. ” In February, the mother told reporters that her daughter had only two months to live.

Over time, skeptics began to suspect Abbul of lying, accusing her of deliberately exaggerating the severity of her daughter’s illness. The woman insists that the medical team is still trying unsuccessfully to determine the cause of Riley’s ailment. However, according to the materials of the court case, the medical examinations carried out did not find evidence that Abbul’s daughter was indeed terminally ill.

On Thursday, May 13, Social Services and Stark County police took Riley away from Abbul and placed her temporarily with family friends. The next day, District Judge Rosemarie Hall placed the girl in the custody of her father, Jamie. The case is under investigation.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American state of Texas pleaded guilty to taking her son to doctors more than 320 times without medical necessity. The mother forced the healthy child to undergo 13 operations.