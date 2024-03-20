The authorities of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Coahuila (FGE) They are investigating the death of a baby just three months oldwho presented health complications in a kindergarten located in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila.

According to early research, the baby was taken and left at daycare around 8 in the morning, apparently without his mother detect something abnormal in your state of health. However, tragedy began to unfold later in the day.

It was at 3:45 in the afternoon when the mother received a call from the management of the kindergarten, informing her that her daughter was not waking up and that they were on their way to a private hospital for an urgent medical check-up. Faced with this distressing situation, the woman, accompanied by her husband, quickly went to the hospital.

Unfortunately, upon arriving at the medical center, they were informed that The little girl no longer had vital signs.

For their part, the staff of the Specialized Unit in the Investigation of Violent Homicides of the Prosecutor's Office opened a research folder. The little girl's body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to establish the precise causes of her death.