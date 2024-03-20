Laura was eating ice cream with her family, she was killed while trying to escape

The news reached Italy in a few days. A mom A 43-year-old from Syracuse lost her life while on holiday in Belmoplan, Belize, together with her husband and her two children. A premeditated crime according to the authorities who arrested two men, father and son.

Laura Fiorito, 43 years old, lived with her family in Holland and had gone to Belmoplan to spend a few days of vacation. The motive behind her crime is shrouded in mystery. Last Tuesday she was in the square of the capital of Belize, together with her husband Salvatore Lopes and their two children aged 7 and 11.

What happened was filmed by surveillance cameras of the area. Two men, a 59 year old father named Robert Joseph and his 22-year-old son David FritznerJoseph they arrived at the square and upon seeing the family, they approached. The images show the 59-year-old shaking hands with his wife and husband. Did they know each other? The authorities are investigating.

A few minutes later, while mom, dad and the kids were eating ice cream, Robert Joseph had pulled out the gun and fired a direct shot at Salvatore Lopes. A shot that however missed the target. Understanding the danger, Laura tried to escape, but the killer managed to hit her at close range, breaking her life forever. The two children are too were injured. They tried to escape, but were hit by bullets. Fortunately, my life is not in danger.

The two killers of the 43-year-old mother have been arrested

Father and son were arrested and will now have to answer for charges of negligent homicide and attempted homicide against three people, including two minors. It is not yet clear what the relationship of the 59-year-old and the 22-year-old was with the family, just as it is not clear the motive behind the atrocious gesture. Local authorities are investigating.

Salvatore Lopes published one heartbreaking post on social media in memory of his wife Laura:

He will live in our hearts forever. It was the best a man could ask for. The best mom in the world. There are no tears that can stop the pain we are feeling. We were married for over 20 years and remain with many fond memories and two beautiful children. We miss you, not being able to hold you in our arms anymore is an indescribable pain.

