The story happened in Colorado, precisely at Polomino Ranch Point. A mother she is wanted by the police for the crime of her two children aged 7 and 9 and for the attempted crime of her eldest daughter.

It all started with an alarming call from the authorities. A mother who reported a burglary in his home and asking for help from the officers for the conditions of his three children.

The police rushed to the family home and once they opened the door, they found a tragic situation. The mother and eldest daughter were in serious condition, while the two youngest children, aged 7 and 9, were now lifeless. The two were transported to hospital and underwent all the necessary treatment. Fortunately, they managed to survive. Several days later, her mother was discharged. Like the others, she too was a victim of that robbery. However, during the investigation, the sad truth emerged.

There had been no burglary, no home invasion. It was her mother who had taken the lives of her children and she had tried to do the same with her eldest daughter, without success. Kimberlee Singler, after resigning from hospital, she went on the run and is now wanted by the authorities. She was last seen at a relative's house on December 23rd. Her disappearance, for the authorities, is one confirmation of his guilt.

She was discharged because she too was considered a victim. The authorities had no reason to arrest her. Unfortunately, as the investigation took place, it was determined that the burglary report was unfounded. Ms. Singler is the prime suspect at this time.

The neighbors are shocked, they knew the mother and her children, they often saw them playing in the courtyard and they cannot believe that Mrs Singler could have made such a gesture towards his children.