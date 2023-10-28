She had fallen into depression after the arrival of her last child and was undergoing treatment. This mother killed her three children: aged 5 and 3 years and 8 months

Lindsay Clancy was arrested for the murder of her 3 children: Cora 5 years old, Dawson 3 years old and Callan 8 months old. The dramatic story happened in Massachusetts but has already gone around the world. There mother was framed by searches carried out on Google.

Before making the desperate gesture, the woman searched the web for i ways to end the lives of three children. Searches remained in his history, which immediately led to his arrest. From investigations by the police, it emerged that her mother has strangled his children with elastic bands.

It was her husband who discovered what happened after he returned home. Patrick Clancy, this is the name of the man, he first found his wife’s body in the courtyard. He was cut her neck and wrists, but she was still alive. Once he entered the house, she found her three children now deceased. She called for help, hoping to save them, while she tried to understand if she was just a bad nightmare. Unfortunately for the children it was already too late, while the woman is managed to save herself.

The mother had written to her husband a few hours earlier

A few hours earlier, Clancy had texted her husband, was calm and asked him to pick up dinner and medicine for the children. But maybe it was just one way of doing it come back as late as possible. In the previous days, the woman searched on the web for how to end the lives of three children, she had planned everything. The husband explained to the investigators that his wife had fallen into depression after the birth of their last child and who was under the care of a psychiatrist, but she never imagined that she would carry out such a gesture. She loved her children.

Today the woman’s lawyers blame the doctors, stating that the drugs prescribed, with a high dosage, would have altered his ability to understand and want.