From the investigations emerges the hypothesis of a trip to Ukraine that Ruben Andreoli was planning to take: a trip that Nerina had opposed

There may be a trip to Ukraine, home of the wife of Ruben Andreoli, behind the man’s attack on his mother Nerina Fontana. The woman perhaps had opposed her son’s desire to accompany her wife to a country where, even today, there is war. As is emerging from the investigations.

A news story that has shaken all of Italy and in particular the small community of Lugana of Sirmionea small village in the province of Brescia.

Everything would have occurred between the late afternoon and early evening of last Friday, September 15, in the house where the two protagonists of this which is a real family tragedymother and son, also lived together with his wife.

Some neighbors heard noises heartbreaking screams and noises attributable to an argument and thus decided to contact the single emergency number and request the timely intervention of the authorities.

Upon their arrival, the 118 doctors and the Carabinieri found the lady Nerina Fontanaa 72-year-old woman well known and respected in the area, falls to the ground at the end of life and covered in his own blood.

It was her son, Ruben Andreoli, who reduced her to that state by hitting her repeatedly and violently with kicks and punches.

Mrs. was urgently transported to the Poliambulance clinic in Brescia it passed away a few hours later for the traumas and injuries caused by the child.

The Carabinieri immediately stopped the 45-year-old, transporting him to the Desenzano del Garda barracks and then subjecting him to an initial interrogation. Interrogation in which the suspect made use of the right not to respond.

Ruben Andreoli’s motive

Uncensoredknown by all as a quiet man and great lover of sport (he practiced rallying at a competitive level and ran with the New Rally Team of Verona), Ruben Andreoli will now have to answer for the crime of homocide.

Meanwhile, what could be emerges the most accredited hypothesis to clarify the motive that pushed a son to lash out with such violence towards his mother.

Apparently he had plans to do a trip to Ukraine, his wife’s home country. Nerina, perhaps out of fear that something could happen to him in a country still under military attack today, was firmly opposed upon his departure. However, everything still remains to be clarified and it is hoped that the truth will come out from the next interrogations.