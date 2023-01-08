Australia, Emma Lovell the young mother killed at home by criminals: her husband is in good health

A truly heartbreaking story happened on Boxing Day in Australia. Unfortunately a young mother of only 41, called Emma Lovell he lost his life at home, during a break-in, committed by 4 teenagers. Officers managed to arrest them shortly after.

In reality, the woman had recently moved in with her husband and her two children. They lived in the United Kingdom and had decided to go and live in Australia, for an important job opportunity.

On Christmas day they had all spent the day together beach, to play and have fun. For all of them, a new life was about to begin, but it’s only hours after the unthinkable has happened.

It all started on Boxing Day night, in the family’s new home at Brisbane. Emma and her husband heard their two dogs barking and immediately knew it was happening something.

The woman checked the house in the app and discovered that someone had opened it entrance door. The two parents were soon alarmed and went to check.

As the two wandered around the house in search of the criminals, they found themselves in front of two young boys. One of them has hit Emma in the chest and another hit the man on the back.

The death of Emma Lovell and the arrest of the boys

The daughter saw the seriousness of her mother’s condition and asked for the timely intervention of the parents sanitary. However, by the time the doctors arrived at the house, it was over for Emma too late.

Her husband was also hospitalized, but luckily his wound appears to be minor. In fact, she will soon be able to go home and be close to her children, who are experiencing moments of great sadness for the loss suffered.

The agents after arriving in the house and the first investigations of the case, they managed to arrest the 4 criminals. They are all between the ages of 16 and 18. They justified themselves by saying that in reality they believed that there was no one at home.