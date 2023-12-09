Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A mother is on trial in Austria for attempted murder. She is said to have subjected her child to terrible torture and locked him up.

Krems – The public prosecutor’s office is demanding the maximum sentence in Austria for a mother who is said to have abused her then 12-year-old son for weeks. Apparently she had support from a friend.

Mother from Austria is said to have tortured child – public prosecutor demands life imprisonment

The case became known in the summer of 2023. However, only because the 33-year-old mother lodged a complaint against the pre-trial detention imposed – without success. The authorities actually wanted to keep the case under wraps until the trial. The two women have now been arrested. Now the boy’s mother has to answer in court for torture, deprivation of liberty and attempted murder. How today.at reported, the public prosecutor’s office is demanding a life sentence. Your friend, aged 40, faces up to ten years in prison for aiding and abetting.

However, an expert report comes to the conclusion that the two defendants are not sane, which is why placement in a forensic facility is recommended. The woman had a “serious mental disorder” in connection with an “obviously present sadistic personality,” it said in a statement court.

Mother allegedly kept her own son in a dog crate for weeks

But what had happened? The 33-year-old is said to have lost her mother in 2019 and thus a close caregiver, reported Crown newspaper. She later met the 40-year-old, who had previously been abandoned by her husband. In view of their blows of fate, the two women joined forces and presumably took out their desperation on the now 13-year-old boy.

From the summer of 2022, the child is said to have been subjected to terrible torment, which later intensified. The girlfriend is said to have given the child’s mother instructions to torture the boy, he reported courier. She is said to have beaten the child daily and “inflicted hematomas by pulling and forcibly holding her,” the Supreme Court said.

The adolescent is said to have been denied medical care and had to sleep in a dog crate (57 × 83 × 50 centimeters) and starve. The box was weighed down with objects and the opening was placed against the wall so that the boy could not escape.

Mother “poured cold water on her son several times a day”

According to the court, the mother ultimately tried to kill her son “by pouring cold water on him several times a day and opening the windows of the apartment for several hours in sub-zero temperatures.” In view of this, his body temperature dropped to a life-threatening level of 26.8 degrees. He fell into a coma.

A social worker is said to have later saved the 13-year-old, who was admitted to hospital at the end of November 2022. The boy is doing better physically, police spokesman Johann Baumschlager told the newspaper Small newspaper. But above all he “suffered serious psychological injuries”. His mother, on the other hand, suffers from a “serious mental disorder” in conjunction with an “obviously present sadistic personality,” according to the court.

The two defendants are loud today.at currently in a forensic facility in Asten. “My client deeply regrets her actions. For a long time she was not aware of the consequences of her actions,” quoted today.at the mother’s lawyer. The friend’s lawyer also commented: “My client had no idea to what extent the boy was tortured.” The result of an expert commission on the case is expected in January 2024 due to the possible failures of the school and youth welfare services.

It was recently announced that a Father abused his own daughter for years should have. Meanwhile, Bavaria's justice minister wants to curb abuse and close a gap in criminal law.